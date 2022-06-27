WATCH | Bheki Cele breaks down at Enyobeni Tavern tragedy

The minister rushed to the tavern in Scenery Park on Sunday morning after news that 17 patrons had inexplicably died in the facility. Another three died in hospital while two remain in hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating the cause of the deaths.

Speaking outside the East London mortuary, Cele said what he witnessed inside the tavern was horrifying and he could not bring himself to look at all the bodies.

He then broke down and was excused.