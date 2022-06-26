Parents must also take accountability, says Cele after tavern deaths of 20 youngsters in East London

“I stay with my boy who is in university in Cape Town. He came back home after 11pm on Friday night and I sat him down and told him you don’t come home after 11pm,” Cele said, adding that every parent had a responsibility to parent their children.

Cele had rushed to the tavern on Sunday morning after news that 17 patrons had inexplicably died in the facility. Another three died in hospital while two were still in hospital in a critical condition.

The Daily Dispatch reported that family members who suspected their children were among the victims were gathered outside the tavern but were barred from entering the premises.

The publication said initial speculation was that the patrons were exposed to some form of poison as none of the bodies they could see had any visible injuries.

Cele said they initially received reports that a stampede had occurred but said evidence on the scene ruled this theory out.

“But I cannot disclose to you what happened until I have been told by the investigating team,” he said.

He however, pointed out some faults they found at the tavern, including the fact that it had only one entry and exit point, was in a residential area and was seemingly open to underage children.

“We have brought in a special forensic team from the police in Pretoria ... They are a top team that will tell us if it was poison but we need to come back to this area to see what is happening in the shebeens and not only come back once they have killed our kids,” Cele said.

“We need to check if they adhere to the laws but that is on us as police to ensure this happens. The call is on the government as the liquor board, the municipalities and the parents to ensure their kids are well. The call is on the community to say we can’t allow our kids to die,” Cele added.