Tavern tragedy highlights broken society

The tragic death of 21 teenagers at an East London tavern at the weekend has reignited a national debate about the crisis of underage drinking in SA. The bodies of the young patrons, aged between 13 and 17 years old were found in the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.



The horrific incident has brought into sharp focus the underbelly of SA’s nightlife and the young people enticed by it, at times with devastating consequences. ..