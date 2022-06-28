Tavern tragedy highlights broken society
The tragic death of 21 teenagers at an East London tavern at the weekend has reignited a national debate about the crisis of underage drinking in SA. The bodies of the young patrons, aged between 13 and 17 years old were found in the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The horrific incident has brought into sharp focus the underbelly of SA’s nightlife and the young people enticed by it, at times with devastating consequences. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.