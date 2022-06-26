UPDATE | Youngest victim in Eastern Cape tavern tragedy was 13 years old

Police minister Bheki Cele broke down in tears outside a morgue where he had viewed the bodies of the children killed at a tavern in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Sunday.

Cele confirmed that all those who had died in the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London, were minors — aged between 13 and 17.

Earlier, police had said those who had died were between the ages of 18 and 20.

While the death toll had earlier been put at 20, the number had increased to 21 by Sunday afternoon. The cause of the tragedy has not yet been determined.

As Cele cried, families who had gathered at the morgue also broke down, some in disbelief, as they waited to be let into the premises to identify their children.