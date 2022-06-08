×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘Church leader’ allegedly set house on fire after discovery of naked ceremony

By TimesLIVE - 08 June 2022 - 08:45
Church congregants were arrested after allegedly holding a naked service. File photo.
Church congregants were arrested after allegedly holding a naked service. File photo.
Image: File

Six adults between the ages of 21 and 85 are in custody after allegedly being found naked during a religious service with children in attendance in the North West.

The three men and three women were arrested in Sondela Phase 1, Boitekong, outside Rustenburg on Friday at a house being used as a church.

“The only individual found wearing clothes was a 34-year-old female church leader,” said police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

Later on Friday the house, used as a church, was partially burnt. Police found household items including a couch which were allegedly set alight by the church leader. She was charged on Sunday on her discharge from hospital after she received treatment.

Eleven children on the property, between the ages of four and 12, were removed from the house and handed to social workers for intervention before being placed in the care of family members.

Police are investigating a case of contravention of section 22 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act and crimen injuria.

The six suspects are due to return to the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Crusade against 'the dark side' of the church in SA

One woman’s campaign to have a commission of inquiry into sexual offences committed by the clergy across all denominations will step up a gear on ...
News
2 months ago

Church women raped, musical instruments and pastor’s vehicle stolen in Mpumalanga

A search is underway for three suspects who allegedly raped two congregants and robbed a church of musical instruments before fleeing with the ...
News
2 months ago

Pastor accused of sexual grooming of boys misses court date

The case against a Katlehong pastor accused of sexually grooming boys had to be postponed after he was not brought before court from prison.
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'