State files application to bar Zondo's defence from using first witness' evidence

The state has filed an application to prevent Archbishop Stephen Zondo's defence from using evidence given by its first witness in the CRL Commission from being used during her cross-examination in the rape trial.



The first state witness, who is a complainant, has given chilling details of three incidents of rape that she allegedly suffered at the hands of Zondo over four decades ago. She has previously testified in November last year at the commission about the same incidents...