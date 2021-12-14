Our collective moral compass is broken

We don't hesitate to turn to our ancestors for cleansing and to God for salvation, intervention and divine attention the moment things don't go our way.

Some of the things that we do most of the times don't make sense. Criminals have turned cemeteries into their happy hunting grounds, hiding places for their criminal activities and worse, steal from the church. Prostitution is a thriving and booming business for the ladies of the night as these places have been turned into brothels to service their horny clients.

Aren't these sacred places supposed to be respected as holy places of worship and as a final resting place for the dearly departed? Today, when a goods truck overturns we ululate and celebrate, as if manna from heaven was falling on us, as we rush in to loot.

How about checking on the driver and his or her assistants to see if they are fine? We just don't give a damn as all we care about are materialistic possessions found at the scene of the accident. Has human life become so cheap?

We rob our grandparents of their grant money, which helps us too, at pension pay points. Today, we rape our own flesh – mothers, daughters, aunts, nieces, grannies – even going as far as killing them. This is nothing but pure madness. It's actions like these that bring us bad luck, then we plead ignorance and blame witchcraft.

We need strong prayers or else God will punish us. Our ancestors must surely be turning in their graves.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, Halfway House