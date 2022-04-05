Crusade against 'the dark side' of the church in SA

One woman’s campaign to have a commission of inquiry into sexual offences committed by the clergy across all denominations will step up a gear on Wednesday when she hands her appeal to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Rev June Dolley-Major has been fighting for years to be heard — waging a hunger strike, a 40-day walk and now gathering signatures and letters of support. Now she is hoping for a proper response.

“On Wednesday April 6, God willing, at 12pm, I will be handing over a memorandum to the office of the presidency. This will be done at Tuynhuys, where I will be accompanied by four other people,” she told TimesLIVE.

“It has been a lengthy process and it is going to take many more years,” she said, adding that while she did not expect a face-to-face with the president, she was hopeful he would want to meet her “sometime in the future, if he is committed to make this thing happen”.

Her passion for the cause of those who are sexually victimised within the church stems from her own bad experience and the opposition she encountered in trying to fight it.

Dolley-Major, who describes herself as a “wounded healer”, accused a bishop of raping her in 2002. She reported the matter to a fellow bishop, but said she was discouraged by the church from laying a criminal charge. So she listened and obeyed.

A hearing into her claims went ahead, and the senior clerics approached for help allegedly denied that a rape had occurred.

A digital judgment handed down last October by retired bishop Peter Lee found the bishop accused by Dolley-Major was not guilty of sexually assaulting her as there was no evidence of her informing her bishop before 2016, and there was no corroboration of her story.