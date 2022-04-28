Boko Haram gang member linked to three business robbery cases arrested
A 38-year-old suspect linked to the Boko Haram gang in Mamelodi, Pretoria, has been arrested in connection with three business robbery cases.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the first case was registered in Mamelodi in January 2020 and the other two in November 2021.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the multidisciplinary team that conducted the intelligence-driven operation.
Muridili said the suspect will be appearing in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
