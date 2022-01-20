Businessman 'kingpin' behind robbery of Malamulele police station

Arrested 10 suspected of a string of robberies in Limpopo

A well-known local businessman who is among 10 men arrested for the brazen robbery at Malamulele police station is believed to be the ring leader of a syndicate that has committed a string of robberies in several areas in Limpopo.



The 48-year-old man, who cannot be named until he has appeared in court, hails from one of the remote villages in Giyani and is allegedly the mastermind who assembled a group of men and provided them with firearms and ammunitions used to attack various spots...