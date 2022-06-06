×

World

Mercedes to recall nearly 1 million cars worldwide due to brake issue

By Reuters - 06 June 2022 - 09:14
Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly one million cars worldwide due to a brake booster issue.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz is recalling almost one million older cars from around the world due to possible problems with the brake booster, the company said on Saturday.

Models of the ML, GL (BR 164) and R-Class (BR 251) series produced between 2004 and 2015 are affected, it said. Around 70,000 of them are in Germany.

"We have found in some of those vehicles the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing," Mercedes-Benz said.

This could result in an increase in the brake pedal force needed to decelerate the vehicle and/or to a potentially increased stopping distance, it said.

Mercedes-Benz is starting the recall immediately.

