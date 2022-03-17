'House robber' killed as stolen car crashes during police chase

One of three alleged house robbers was killed in a vehicle when it crashed as the trio tried to flee from police in Mpumalanga.

The armed gang was allegedly involved in two separate house robbery incidents at Bushbuckridge in the early hours of Wednesday.

“A group of three armed men stormed into a house at Xanthia Trust, near Bushbuckridge. They allegedly gained entry by forcing the door open, thereafter held a 33-year-old man hostage and demanded cash from him,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“After discovering that he did not have any cash, they took his cellphone and ordered him to enable them access to it, including his banking app. They then robbed him of his VW Polo and fled to Saselani Trust, near Dwarsloop in Bushbuckridge.”

At Saselani, they allegedly stormed into a second house and robbed a couple at gunpoint, escaping in the hijacked vehicle.