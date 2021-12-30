News

Case against 20-year-old North West woman who 'confessed to ordering hit' on family is postponed

30 December 2021 - 19:37
Onthatile Sebati (in cap) with Quinton, Solomon, Mmatshepo and Tshegofatso, who was pregnant. Here, the family is celebrating Mmatshepo's 40th birthday.
Image: Supplied by family member

The case against a 20-year-old North West woman who allegedly confessed to ordering a hit on her entire family in 2016 has been postponed to January 13 for a formal bail application.

Onthatile Sebati, 20, appeared with co-accused Kagiso Mokone, 23, and Tumelo Mokone, 23.

They made a second appearance in the Brits magistrate's court on Thursday and were remanded in custody until January 13, for a formal bail application. The accused face five counts of murder and aggravated robbery.

Sebati allegedly told police earlier this month that she had ordered a hit on her family in 2016 when she was 15.

Her father, police constable Solomon Lucky Sebati, 41, her mother Mmatshepo, 40, three-year-old brother Quinton and her eight-month-pregnant sister Tshegofatso, 22, were murdered by what was reported to be a gang at the time.

