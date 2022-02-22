Two cops linked to Rosettenville shooting

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing allegations that two suspects involved in the Rosettenville, Johannesburg, shooting yesterday are police officers.

They are among nine suspects who escaped after the showdown between cops and alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) heist suspects on Monday afternoon.

Eight alleged robbers were killed.

The death of a ninth person — earlier recorded by Ipid as a police officer — is under investigation.

Investigators are combing the scene for evidence and taking witness accounts of the shoot-out between police air and ground teams with the estimated 25 robbery suspects.

At least 100 bullets have been found at the scene, and officers who engaged in the armed confrontation are shell-shocked.