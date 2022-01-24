Malamulele police station robbery case postponed

The case against three alleged ATM bombers accused of robbing the Malamulele police station was postponed on Monday.

The case against Godfrey Mabunda, 41, Sello Simon Sedi, 42, and Tumbu Gadron Makutu, 48, was postponed in the Malamulele magistrate's court to February 2 for further investigations.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported that a gang of heavily-armed men robbed the police station in November 2021 of R5 rifles, 9mm pistols, shotguns and ammunition.

“A group of heavily armed suspects stormed the community service centre (CSC), robbed the members on duty of their firearms and locked them in the back of a police van. They proceeded to take rifles, shotguns, pistols and ammunition from the safe and left the station after locking the gate. The suspects proceeded to rob nearby businesses,” said Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said a team of investigators and the Limpopo special task team arrested the suspects on Wednesday January 19.