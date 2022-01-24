Malamulele police station robbery case postponed
The case against three alleged ATM bombers accused of robbing the Malamulele police station was postponed on Monday.
The case against Godfrey Mabunda, 41, Sello Simon Sedi, 42, and Tumbu Gadron Makutu, 48, was postponed in the Malamulele magistrate's court to February 2 for further investigations.
SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported that a gang of heavily-armed men robbed the police station in November 2021 of R5 rifles, 9mm pistols, shotguns and ammunition.
“A group of heavily armed suspects stormed the community service centre (CSC), robbed the members on duty of their firearms and locked them in the back of a police van. They proceeded to take rifles, shotguns, pistols and ammunition from the safe and left the station after locking the gate. The suspects proceeded to rob nearby businesses,” said Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said a team of investigators and the Limpopo special task team arrested the suspects on Wednesday January 19.
This after information was received about suspects intending to bomb ATMs in Mpumalanga.
Hadebe said the three men were arrested at a lodge in the Dwarsloop area outside Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga. Seven other suspects were arrested at their hideout at Medinyeng village near Kgapane in the Bolobedu area outside Tzaneen.
“The suspects were linked to several bombings and armed robberies in the province, including an incident at a filling station near the Capricorn toll gate where a police warrant officer was shot and wounded. They were allegedly involved in an incident where a police sergeant attached to Botlokwa police station was robbed of his service pistol, R5 rifle and bulletproof vest,” said Dzhangi.
Four R5 rifles, four shotguns, three 9mm pistols, ammunition and bulletproof vests were among some of the items recovered.
“Two motor vehicles, a Toyota bakkie and a Mercedes-Benz which were reportedly used to commit these crimes, were also seized.
“The suspects have appeared in different magistrate's courts in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, conspiracy to commit crimes, attempted murders, robbery with aggravated circumstances, carjackings and attacks on police stations.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.