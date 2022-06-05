Ramaphosa sticks to his guns, reaffirming his innocence, says he's committed to rebuilding economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again taken the country into his confidence, reiterating that he has not been involved in any criminal conduct.

This comes after former state security agency boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station on Wednesday.

In a statement the presidency said: “While there is much public interest and concern about claims made in a criminal complaint against him, he remains firmly focused on the task of rebuilding the economy and the country.

“The president reaffirms that he was not involved in any criminal conduct and once again pledges his full co-operation with any police investigation.”

Fraser said the charges emanated from “the theft of millions of US dollars (in excess of $4m) concealed within the premises of the president's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker”.