Dada Morero elected as Joburg ANC regional chairperson

Sasabona Manganye also voted in as new regional secretary

05 June 2022 - 08:51
Mpho Koka Journalist
At least 296 delegates voted at the Idle Winds Conference Centre in Centurion, where the ANC Johannesburg's 15th regional elective conference is taking place.
At least 296 delegates voted at the Idle Winds Conference Centre in Centurion, where the ANC Johannesburg's 15th regional elective conference is taking place. 
Image: FACEBOOK

Dada Morero has been elected as the new regional chairperson of the ANC in Johannesburg.

In a close contest on Saturday night, Morero got 153 votes of the 296 votes cast. His rival Eunice Mgcina got 143 votes.

At least 296 delegates voted at the Idle Winds Conference Centre in Centurion, where the ANC Johannesburg's 15th regional elective conference is taking place. 

Simon Motha was elected regional deputy chairperson after beating Phosane Mngqibisa. Motha got 153 votes to Mngqibisa’s 143.

Sasabona Manganye was elected regional secretary after getting 150 votes to Justice Ngalonkulu’s 146.

Loyiso Masuku easily saw off Nomoya Mnisi for the position of regional deputy secretary as she obtained 164 votes to Mnisi’s 132.

Maxwell Nedzamba was elected regional treasurer after getting 166 votes to his opponent Sihle Ngubane’s 130.

