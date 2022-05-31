×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Mbeki not constructive in criticism

By Reader Letter - 31 May 2022 - 09:56
Moeletsi Mbeki's analysis smacks of partiality, the writer says.
Moeletsi Mbeki's analysis smacks of partiality, the writer says.
Image: Karen Moolman

I have come to a realisation that many political analysts in SA are only armchair critics with no meaningful practical solutions on offer. With due respect, one such political analyst is Moeletsi Mbeki, who often takes a swipe at political leaders who do not fall under his favourite slate of leadership.

For him as an economist not to even pick an iota of improvement of the economy of this country under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa smacks of partiality in his analysis. There is no way that he could compare the economic direction that Ramaphosa is trying to achieve for this country to that of Jacob Zuma.

To even imply that Ramaphosa is a party apparatchik is an indication that Mbeki is an armchair critic who fails to even offer a suggestion that he himself can be a good leader. We often complain that it is not easy to redeem this country from the apartheid doldrums, but we appear naive to think it is easy to redeem the economy of this country from the clutches of the state capturers.

I might sound cynical to suggest that what was stolen in the 10 years of Zuma's reign as president supercedes what was stolen during the apartheid regime.

Let the so-called political and economic analysts be more constructive.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen, Limpopo

Ramaphosa inherited a government and party in tatters

Ramaphosa has his weaknesses but criticism of his leadership should be fair.
Opinion
1 day ago

Obsession with censorship behind hiring and firing at SABC

For the SABC to cite a breakdown in relations with Magopeni in dismissing her, while the SABC board has set up a special committee to probe ...
Opinion
3 months ago

SA cannot afford to scrap e-tolls and ANC must sort out fiasco

Premier can't expect working class to pay for municipal services while endorsing middle class civil disobedience
Opinion
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused