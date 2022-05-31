Mbeki not constructive in criticism

I have come to a realisation that many political analysts in SA are only armchair critics with no meaningful practical solutions on offer. With due respect, one such political analyst is Moeletsi Mbeki, who often takes a swipe at political leaders who do not fall under his favourite slate of leadership.

For him as an economist not to even pick an iota of improvement of the economy of this country under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa smacks of partiality in his analysis. There is no way that he could compare the economic direction that Ramaphosa is trying to achieve for this country to that of Jacob Zuma.

To even imply that Ramaphosa is a party apparatchik is an indication that Mbeki is an armchair critic who fails to even offer a suggestion that he himself can be a good leader. We often complain that it is not easy to redeem this country from the apartheid doldrums, but we appear naive to think it is easy to redeem the economy of this country from the clutches of the state capturers.

I might sound cynical to suggest that what was stolen in the 10 years of Zuma's reign as president supercedes what was stolen during the apartheid regime.

Let the so-called political and economic analysts be more constructive.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen, Limpopo