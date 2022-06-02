Criminal conduct claim against Ramaphosa 'baseless'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence and denied the criminal charges laid against him by former correctional services national commissioner Arthur Fraser.

In a media statement released on Thursday, president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Fraser’s claims were baseless.

''The presidency has been made aware through a media statement that Mr Arthur Fraser has laid a complaint with the South African Police Service against President Cyril Ramaphosa. President Ramaphosa is clear that there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him in Mr Fraser’s statement,’’ said Magwenya.

On Wednesday, Fraser claimed to have laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station.

“The charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars, (in excess of R4m) concealed within the premises of the president's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker,” said Fraser in a statement.

Fraser said the details of the charges and the supporting evidence, including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names, are contained in his statement filed with the Rosebank police station. Fraser said the charges he has filed include defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery.

Magwenya said the presidency can confirm that a robbery did take place on the president’s farm on February 9 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen.

"The president was attending an African Union Summit in Addis Ababa at the time the incident occurred. On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the presidential protection unit of the South African Police Service for investigation,’’ said Magwenya.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa is ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies regarding any investigation into the matter.

''President Ramaphosa remains resolute in leading the fight against corruption, restoring the integrity and capability of public institutions and overcoming the legacy of state capture and will not be deterred by disinformation campaigns,'' said Magwenya.