African and 'black' countries at a global disadvantage

Racism is systemic in global relations between nations: those seen as predominantly “white” invariably have more power in global affairs than countries seen as “black” or at least not white.

Many leaders of African and predominantly “black” countries have in the face of global racism, and because they are perceived to be materially poor and in “need” of financial help from “white” industrial countries, often developed an inferiority complex in their relations with developed countries.

Such leadership inferiority complexes are like the phenomenon of internalised racism, which can be described as black people believing the racist prejudices, images and stereotypes prejudiced white people have of them.

A typical example was when President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin on the phone in March about the war against Ukraine. Ramaphosa afterwards deferentially “thanked” what he called “his excellency President Vladimir Putin for taking my call today”. Just for taking his call – as if SA and Russia are not equal in the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) alliance.

But many leaders have also increasingly been showing excessive deference to Chinese leader Xi Jinping in their countries’ relations with China.

The global political, financial and cultural systems are unequal and skewed in favour of Western powers. Developed countries have increasingly manipulated global political and economic institutions and laws purely for self-interest, rather than for the global good.

The US and Europe-dominated International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the UN have dominated global development finance since World War 2.

Global trade rules and laws are also stacked in their favour. Developed countries have the power to establish high tariff and non-tariff barriers to block products from entering their markets to protect locally produced industries.

However, if African and black developing countries erect similar high trade barriers, they face retaliation.

When in financial crisis, Western countries often come up with unilateral monetary policies. African and black developing countries do not have the same power to protect their economies, strengthen their currencies and boost employment, and will face a backlash from Western governments, global financial institutions and markets.

African and developing countries are often force-fed economic, political and trade policies by global financial institutions such as the IMF and World Bank, which are often astonishingly inappropriate, in return for funding.

If they do not follow the prescripts they are punished by the markets, withdrawal of investment by the private sector, diplomatic isolation and negative global media reporting.

African and black developing countries are unequal in international law. A case in point is that the US, China and key industrial countries have not signed up to the International Criminal Court (ICC), and their leaders and citizens are not subject to its jurisdiction.

Global culture is often also racist. Blacks are often the criminals or non-existent in movies. In the ideas space innovative ideas from blacks have a harder time making into the global mainstream – unless they dovetail with what is seen as affirming established (white) mainstream ideas.

China, Japan and South Korea are “non-white” countries that have been racially marginalised. However, their stunning economic rise since World War 2 has forced industrial countries to grudgingly accept them as equals. Now, because of their wealth, they are standing equal.

Former president Thabo Mbeki hoped his African Renaissance and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (Nepad) could make African countries wealthier, encourage better governance and peace, and would help tackle racism against them. Both these strategies have now collapsed.

It is crucial that global political, financial and cultural systems, laws, trade and institutions are made fairer. African and black developing countries must better their governance, respect the value of their own citizens and increase wealth through better quality policies.

• Gumede is associate professor in School of Governance at Wits University