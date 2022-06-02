Limpopo ANC conference could run parallel with one of its regions

Fears over the potential collapse of the ANC Limpopo provincial conference before take-off have been allayed with the province certain to convene for three days this weekend.

This is despite leaders of one of the regions, Waterberg, insisting on going to their own conference the same weekend.

According to the outgoing provincial officials who briefed the media on the state of readiness at the provincial head office in Polokwane, there was a likelihood that both the provincial conference and the regional conference could run concurrently.

But the decision on whether to give Waterberg the green light had not been taken yet by the provincial executive committee which was still deliberating on the matter.

Even if Waterberg, which will be sending the smallest delegation to the provincial conference, is given approval, this would not stop the provincial conference from going ahead.

Said provincial chair Stan Mathabatha: “The regional conference, whether it sits or does not sit, will not affect the provincial conference.”