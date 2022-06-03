×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

CRIME STATS | Sexual offences up by 13.7%

03 June 2022 - 11:25
During the first three months of 2022 sexual offences increased by 13.7% from the same time last year. Stock photo.
During the first three months of 2022 sexual offences increased by 13.7% from the same time last year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The number of sexual offences reported to police in the first three months of the year increased by 13.7% to 13,799, an increase of 1,666 from the same time last year.

The quarterly crime stats will be announced by police minister Bheki Cele at noon on Friday after the preliminary report was released to parliament in the morning.

The stats compare lockdown level 1 this year with lockdown level 3 in 2021.

The stats only include information reported to police.

Rape cases increased by 13.7% to 10818, an increase of 1,300 from the same time last year.

Sexual assault cases stood at 2,165 (a 13.4% increase), attempted sexual assault at 547 (up by 26.3%) and 269 contact sexual offences were up by 1.1% on the same time last year. 

TimesLIVE

CRIME STATS | Serious crimes highest at CT Central police station, up 54.2%

Cape Town Central police station was top of the list of the 30 police stations which recorded the highest number of serious crimes in the first ...
News
1 hour ago

CRIME STATS | 306 children were murdered between January and March

Attempted murder was committed against 331 children in the first three months of this year, according to the latest crime statistics.
News
1 hour ago

CRIME STATS | Kidnappings have increased by more than 100%

Every province experienced an increase in this crime, with Gauteng recording the biggest increase from the same time last year, according to the ...
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused