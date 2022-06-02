×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Rapist who lured victims with promise of free tattoo inkings is jailed

02 June 2022 - 09:02
The Limpopo Division of the High Court in Polokwane has served a lengthy jail term on a rapist who lured victims via Facebook with the promise of free tattoos.
The Limpopo Division of the High Court in Polokwane has served a lengthy jail term on a rapist who lured victims via Facebook with the promise of free tattoos.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The high court in Polokwane sentenced 21-year-old rapist Mehlodi Robert Baloyi to two life terms on Wednesday.

Baloyi was convicted of raping four victims aged between 15 and 22 at different locations in the Westenburg and Seshego policing precincts between August 2019 and October 2020.

In addition to the two life terms for two counts of rape, Baloyi was also sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for the other two counts of rape, 10 years for robbery and two years for theft.

The court found the accused had used a Facebook platform to advertise body tattoos.

Interested customers would approach him through Facebook messenger texts and he would offer them free tattoos, claiming it would be his marketing strategy in the victims' areas.

“Upon the victims agreeing to come to his tattoo shop, he would then take them to an abandoned RDP house at Westenburg Extension 71 and then rape them. Some of the victims were robbed of their cellphones,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said all the cases were reported to the police in Westenburg and Seshego and then transferred to Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences for further handling.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Limpopo police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed the lengthy sentence.

TimesLIVE

Six life terms and 300 years in jail for North West serial rapist

The North West high court on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old man to five life terms for rape and 300 years for other offences which included ...
News
6 days ago

Power cut postpones trial of 'serial rapist'

The start of the high court trial of alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi has been dealt a huge blow as the matter was postponed for ...
News
1 week ago

KZN serial rapist sentenced to 30 years behind bars

For almost three years a KwaZulu-Natal man broke into homes in Maluti and Matatiele and raped women before robbing them.
News
1 week ago

Alleged Sydenham serial rapist appears in Durban family court

An alleged KwaZulu-Natal rapist who was arrested in Sydenham at the weekend made a brief appearance in the Durban family court on Monday.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused