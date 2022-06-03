CRIME STATS | Serious crimes highest at CT Central police station, up 54.2%

Cape Town Central police station was top of the list of the 30 police stations which recorded the highest number of serious crimes in the first quarter of the year.

This is according to a briefing by police in parliament on Friday before the release of detailed crime stats expected at 12 noon.

The station recorded 2,653 serious crimes from January to March — an increase of 54.2% from last year.

The statistics this year compare lockdown level 1 in 2022 to lockdown level 3 in 2021.