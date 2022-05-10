×

South Africa

Police searching for mother of 'abandoned' 10-month-old baby

10 May 2022 - 14:08
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The 10-month-old child is in a place of safety. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/VITALINKA

Durban police are looking for a woman who allegedly abandoned her 10-month-old child to visit her boyfriend on May 1.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the mother approached a woman, known to her, on Stalwart Simelane Street (Stanger) Street.

“It is alleged by the complainant that at 2pm on May 1 she was on Stanger Street in Durban when a known woman approached and asked her to look after her 10-month-old son as she was going to meet her boyfriend. The woman promised to come back but has been missing since,” said Ngcobo.

The matter was reported to Durban central police and the docket was transferred to the  Durban central family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for investigation. 

“The child was taken to a place of safety,” said Ngcobo. 

“We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the mother or relatives to contact the investigating office Det-Const Dlani on 079-812-0486 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”

TimesLIVE

