×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Six life terms and 300 years in jail for North West serial rapist

27 May 2022 - 11:10
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Songiseni Njabulo Ngwenya, 24, has been sentenced to five life terms after being found guilty of 15 rapes.
Songiseni Njabulo Ngwenya, 24, has been sentenced to five life terms after being found guilty of 15 rapes.
Image: NPA Communications.rapist

The North West high court on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old man to five life terms for rape and 300 years for other offences which included housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Sbongiseni Njabulo Ngwenya was found guilty on 39 counts, of which 16 were rape, nine armed robbery, 13 housebreaking and one attempted murder.

The court, sitting in the Ga-Rankuwa regional court, declared Ngwenya unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be included in the register of sexual offenders.

Ngwenya made an application for leave to appeal, and his application will be heard on Friday.

Ngwenya was arrested in September 2018 after a series of crimes reported to the police.

Evidence presented in court revealed that Ngwenya broke into his victims’ homes at night, threatened them with a firearm, robbed them of TV sets, cellphones and money, and raped them before fleeing the scene.

Three of his rape victims were minors aged 12, 14 and 16. Ngwenya was linked by DNA on the rape cases.

On the attempted murder charge, he accosted two girls as they entered their home.

When their brother appeared from another room, Ngwenya shot him in the leg and took the girls to a nearby bush and raped them.

North West director of public prosecutions Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo praised all involved in securing Ngwenya’s conviction.

“The hopes of our people are pinned on the criminal justice system to fight gender-based violence and such convictions will be a deterrent factor to wannabe offenders”, Makhari-Sekhaolelo said.

TimesLIVE

KZN serial rapist sentenced to 30 years behind bars

For almost three years a KwaZulu-Natal man broke into homes in Maluti and Matatiele and raped women before robbing them.
News
4 days ago

Alleged Sydenham serial rapist appears in Durban family court

An alleged KwaZulu-Natal rapist who was arrested in Sydenham at the weekend made a brief appearance in the Durban family court on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell

The department of correctional services on Tuesday confirmed that Thabo Bester was found dead in his single cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre ...
News
3 weeks ago

Serial rapist jailed in Western Cape

A 23-year-old serial rapist has been sentenced to three life imprisonment terms after being unmasked by former police officer who noted a connection ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused