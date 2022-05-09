×

South Africa

Suspected Sydenham serial rapist to appear in Durban court

09 May 2022 - 09:13
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Detectives arrested the alleged rapist on Sunday.
Image: SAPS

A 30-year-old Durban man, suspected to be a serial rapist, will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said detectives from the Inanda family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit arrested the man on Sunday in connection with three charges of rape.

“From January to May 2022, the suspect targeted females who were walking alone around the Sydenham policing area late in the afternoon. He would point a firearm at them and force them to get into his vehicle.

“He would then drive to a secluded spot where he would sexually violate the victims at gunpoint,” she said.

During the arrest, police found the man in possession of a toy gun and driving a vehicle described by the victims.

“Detectives will profile the suspect to check if he is linked to other cases where the same modus operandi was used,” said Gwala.  

