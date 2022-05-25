Cops caught on the wrong side of domestic violence war, parliament hears

In just six months, nearly 150 police officers trusted to protect the most vulnerable in society have had to face the law for violently attacking their loved ones.

This was revealed by Maj-Gen Thokozani Mathonsi to parliament’s portfolio committee on police on Wednesday during a briefing on gender-based violence (GBV) and implementation of the Domestic Violence Act between April and September 2021.

“When we look at members as alleged domestic violence perpetrators, we had a total of 147 members who were perpetrators of domestic violence.”

The Western Cape had 76 perpetrators based at 41 police stations. Gauteng and the Free State each had 26 perpetrators and KwaZulu-Natal had six based at six police stations.

This comes amid widespread condemnation of the killing of Namhla Mtwa from the Eastern Cape, who was shot dead in her driveway last month. Pictures and videos depicting the physical abuse she allegedly endured have recently surfaced. No arrests have yet been made in her case.