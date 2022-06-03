×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

CRIME STATS | 306 children were murdered between January and March

03 June 2022 - 10:51
There was a huge increase reported in the number of children murdered in the first three months of 2022. Stock photo.
There was a huge increase reported in the number of children murdered in the first three months of 2022. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Arthit Marsing

During the first three months of this year 306 children were murdered, an increase of 37.2% from the same time last year.

Children are considered to be male and female individuals aged up to 17.

The quarterly crime statistics were reported to parliament on Friday morning ahead of the announcement to the country at noon. The statistics compare lockdown level 1 this year with level 3 last year. 

The police said attempted murder was committed against 331 children, a decrease of 6.8% from the same time last year, and 1,937 children were assaulted, an increase of 12.7%

TimesLIVE

CRIME STATS | Kidnappings have increased by more than 100%

Every province experienced an increase in this crime, with Gauteng recording the biggest increase from the same time last year, according to the ...
News
2 hours ago

Man found guilty of kidnap, rape and murder of child near Brits

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday found Moses Makoso guilty of premeditated murder, rape and kidnapping of a six-year-old girl, as well as ...
News
2 days ago

VIDEO | Bontle Mashiyane's mother speaks of the pain of losing her daughter

Distraught mother, Permission Seipane has spoken about the pain of losing her daughter.
News
2 days ago

Call for tougher laws on abuse to protect children

SA needs legislative reform that should focus on ensuring that children get better parental care while also tightening the grip on offenders.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused