The DA on Sunday overwhelmingly passed the so called “De Lille clause” which gives the party’s federal executive powers to recall elected public representatives from office.

The newly adopted amendment to the DA constitution became informally known as the “De Lille clause” as it emerged at a time when the DA was embroiled in a power battle with Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille when it unsuccessfully attempted to fire her earlier this year.

In terms of the “De Lille clause” the DA’s highest decision-making body‚ the federal executive‚ now has the authority to fire mayors‚ premiers and other public representative for misbehaving‚ disobeying party instructions and other offences.

De Lille is currently facing disciplinary action over allegations of maladministration and nepotism.

In terms of the new constitutional amendment‚ DA public representatives would still be allowed to make representations to the decision-making body before their fate is decided.

Even though the amendment was passed with an overwhelming majority‚ it was preceded by a long and lively debate.

During the debate‚ DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mngcwango emphasised that the process must follow natural justice before a public representative is removed.