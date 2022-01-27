ANC approaches police over ‘sexual misconduct allegations’ against MEC Albert Fritz

Cameron Dugmore, the leader of the ANC in the Western Cape legislature, has written to the provincial police commissioner to find out if allegations against MEC Albert Fritz amount to possible criminal conduct.

Premier Alan Winde suspended the community safety MEC on Sunday. Winde, who has since appointed a lawyer to investigate the saga, is yet to reveal the nature of the allegations. However, media reports say they relate to sexual misconduct.

“As leader of the opposition in the Western Cape legislature, I am deeply concerned at the manner in which the allegations of misconduct against MEC Fritz have been handled by premier Winde,” Dugmore wrote to Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile on Wednesday.

“Up until this evening, premier Winde has failed to even mention the nature of the alleged misconduct. Instead there is growing speculation in the media based on reports from ‘impeccable sources’ that the misconduct amounts to sexual harassment and/or sexual assault.

“The premier’s own department has now approached the state attorney to procure the services of an independent investigator to conduct an ‘external examination’. No terms of reference have been provided as far as I am aware.”