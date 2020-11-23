Madikizela re-elected to lead DA in Western Cape

Western Cape transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has been re-elected as DA provincial leader after he beat legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela in a fierce battle for control of the party in the only province it governs.

This comes after the men engaged in a bruising battle which included allegations of an assassination plot levelled against Madikizela.

Madikizela was re-elected at a virtual elective congress on Saturday.

Leading up to the congress, he was accused of conspiring with gangs to assassinate Mnqasela. He was cleared on Friday after a DA investigation conducted by the federal legal commission.

Speaking after his election, Madikizela called for unity as the party heads towards next year's local government elections.

“I hope we can see, colleagues, what the members of the DA are telling us. They have come up with a team that they believe will take this province forward and we must make sure ... we unite because we don't have a choice.

“We have to unite as the party if we are serious about saving SA and if we are serious about governing the Western Cape, if we are serious about making sure that come 2021, we govern all the municipalities in the Western Cape.”