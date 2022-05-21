DA reports Western Cape speaker to Hawks over alleged expenses fiddles
The DA has reported the speaker of the Western Cape legislature to the Hawks for alleged expenses fiddles.
In a statement on Saturday, interim provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said whistle-blowers had raised the alarm over subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims by Masizole Mnqasela.
Simmers said documents containing protected disclosures by whistle-blowers had been handed to the Hawks. They alleged fraud and/or corruption by Mnqasela.
The statement said: “The whistle-blowers recently approached the leader of the DA provincial caucus, Alan Winde, to report these allegations. Mr Winde requested them to make formal submissions, backed by supporting evidence.
“On Wednesday this week, the whistle-blowers duly submitted protected disclosures, with documentary evidence. They wish to remain anonymous, a request we respect.
“As required by the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act, the DA has reported the matter to the Hawks for investigation, including the documentary evidence provided in the protected disclosures.”
Simmers said the DA had a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and was deeply concerned about the allegations against Mnqasela.
“Apart from escalating the matter to the Hawks, the DA has also reported the matter to its federal legal commission for urgent investigation,” he said.
“The party will follow its internal disciplinary processes with deliberate speed to ensure accountability, while respecting Mr Mnqasela’s right to submit his defence in this matter.”
Mnqasela is the latest senior DA politician in the Western Cape to face allegations of wrongdoing.
In February, Albert Fritz, the party's provincial leader and community safety MEC, lost both jobs after an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse and grooming.
On April 2021, his predecessor as provincial leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, resigned from the DA after claiming to have a degree he did not possess in his biography on the provincial government website.
Mnqasela was acquitted on a rape charge in 2011, when he was a DA MP for Khayelitsha. In November 2020 he contested for the provincial leadership but was defeated by Madikizela.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.