DA reports Western Cape speaker to Hawks over alleged expenses fiddles

The DA has reported the speaker of the Western Cape legislature to the Hawks for alleged expenses fiddles.

In a statement on Saturday, interim provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said whistle-blowers had raised the alarm over subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims by Masizole Mnqasela.

Simmers said documents containing protected disclosures by whistle-blowers had been handed to the Hawks. They alleged fraud and/or corruption by Mnqasela.

The statement said: “The whistle-blowers recently approached the leader of the DA provincial caucus, Alan Winde, to report these allegations. Mr Winde requested them to make formal submissions, backed by supporting evidence.

“On Wednesday this week, the whistle-blowers duly submitted protected disclosures, with documentary evidence. They wish to remain anonymous, a request we respect.

“As required by the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act, the DA has reported the matter to the Hawks for investigation, including the documentary evidence provided in the protected disclosures.”