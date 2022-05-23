Displaced by the KZN floods? Here’s the community halls you can go to for relief

The eThekwini municipality has opened community halls to residents in high risk and flooded areas amid heavy downpours in parts of KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

Properties, roads and bridges have been swept away by floods in uMdloti and other areas hit hard by torrential rains.

The municipality has been keeping residents updated with weather and flood warnings, and posted dozens of community halls open to residents affected by the floods.

Here is a list broken down by regions of the municipality: