Cold and dark winter ahead
With no end in sight to the rolling blackouts, some South Africans stocked up on lights, generators and gas heaters as the biting cold at the weekend sent a chilling warning of the winter days ahead.
Power utility Eskom, which has been struggling to keep the lights on, escalated load-shedding to stage 4 in the midst of a cold front, leaving consumers in despair and bitterly numb...
