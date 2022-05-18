×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Government denies allegations National Treasury is refusing to release funds to rebuild KZN after flooding

18 May 2022 - 10:15
Government spokesperson Phumla Williams says the state allocated relief in a phased approach, with the first being immediate humanitarian relief and the second phase involving reconstruction and repair. File photo.
Government spokesperson Phumla Williams says the state allocated relief in a phased approach, with the first being immediate humanitarian relief and the second phase involving reconstruction and repair.  File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

Government has denied allegations by the DA that National Treasury is refusing to release funds allocated for rebuilding parts of KwaZulu-Natal destroyed by floods last month. 

Spokesperson Phumla Williams said the allegations are malicious and work is under way by government to help communities rebuild.

Williams said government allocated relief in a phased approach, with the first being immediate humanitarian relief and the second phase involving reconstruction and repair. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Enoch Godongwana revealed last month that R1bn had been set aside to help rebuild homes and infrastructure destroyed by torrential rains in the province. 

In its media briefing earlier this week, the DA said funds were no longer coming and affected municipalities would have to reprioritise their budgets to rebuild.

R17bn — That’s the estimated cost of KZN floods damage

About 6,278 people are homeless while 7,245 people remain in shelters in eThekwini.
News
3 weeks ago

Williams, however, said a process needs to be followed before the funds can be released.

“The process includes provinces and municipalities making applications for these funds to the National Disaster Management Centre and department of human settlements who, after processing them, submit them to National Treasury. The funds are available shortly after National Treasury receives and processes an application.”

She assured South Africans no-one will be left behind in the process of rebuilding.

“It has been just over a month since heavy flooding wreaked havoc across parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and North West.  In all these provinces, government and all stakeholders have been hard at work to recover from these tragic events. Government is mobilising all available resources and undertaking every effort to ensure that, as we rebuild, no-one is left behind,” said Williams. 

SA cannot recover fully till KZN is back on track — Ramaphosa

The economic reconstruction and recovery under way across the country in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot succeed without the swift, ...
News
2 days ago

KZN health halts maintenance work to pay for R200m flood repairs as it waits for 'national funding'

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has been forced to put some planned maintenance on hold to channel money from its budget to repair infrastructure ...
News
1 week ago

R190m bill to repair KZN hospitals and clinics damaged by floods: Phaahla

Health minister Joe Phaahla says his department will have to pay close to R190m to fix health infrastructure that was damaged in the KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa advised to be clear and present in managing of KZN flood disaster

Political parties presented a united front during the special joint sitting of the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly as they ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case