State-owned land identified in KZN for resettlement of families affected by floods: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is mobilising all available resources to help provinces affected by the deadly floods last month as they rebuild.

Heavy flooding wreaked havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the North West, claiming more than 400 lives and causing extensive damage to property and infrastructure estimated at billions of rand.

Writing in his Monday weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said no-one would be left behind.

“When this natural disaster struck, there was some concern that authorities had neither the capacity nor the will to respond efficiently and effectively to the dire situation of those who had lost everything.

“Having paid my second visit to the city [Durban] since the floods, I am clear that this concern was misplaced. In KwaZulu-Natal, as in the Eastern Cape and North West, all stakeholders have been hard at work to recover from these tragic events,” he said.

In KwaZulu-Natal, shelter is being provided for more than 7,000 people who lost their homes. State-owned land has been identified in KwaZulu-Natal for possible resettlement.