Arts fraternity intensifies protest against R22m flag

More than 25,000 sign petition, accuse Mthethwa of being uncaring

DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo says a petition submitted to parliament can stop the R22m flag monument project from going ahead.



He said the petition with 500 or more signatures can help stop minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa from forging ahead with the plan to build the 100m flagpole at Freedom Park heritage site in Pretoria...