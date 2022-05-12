Parents shut down Soweto school in protest at bad state of building

Learning was disrupted at Thubelihle High school in Jabavu, Soweto, on Thursday morning after parents shut the school, demanding that the Gauteng department of education addresses the issue of poor infrastructure.

Members of the school governing body (SGB) told Sowetan that the school has been in a bad state over the past five years.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] there was a meeting between the principal and the parents of Grade 12 learners. That is when the parents expressed their anger that the school has been in a bad state for five years now. As parents we feel we need to act and take up this issue.

“As the SGB we’ve submitted a letter to the office of the MEC [Panyaza Lesufi]. We also sent an email expressing our dissatisfaction about the conditions of the school but no action has been taken,” said Brenda Mfazi, treasurer of the SGB.