Criminals take over dilapidated classrooms
'Fix our school for the sake of our kids, community'
Parents have raised concerns about the situation at Riverlea High School in southern Johannesburg as the school has turned into a den of criminals.
The 52-year-old school had eight classrooms that were burnt about five years ago and have never been fixed...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.