South Africa

Criminals take over dilapidated classrooms

'Fix our school for the sake of our kids, community'

17 May 2021 - 10:52

Parents have raised concerns about the situation at Riverlea High School in southern  Johannesburg as the school has turned into a den of criminals. 

The 52-year-old school had eight classrooms that were burnt about five years ago and have never been fixed...

