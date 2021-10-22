Electrocuted pupil: department sued for millions

In court papers seen by Sowetan, the family told the court that the school acquired the two mobile classrooms in 2010.

In March 2016, the school principal reported the electrical problems with the mobile classroom to the provincial department and asked for a response within 72 hours. Nothing was done.

Seven months later the principal then prepared an internal whole school evaluation report where he indicated that there were wires hanging loose in mobile classrooms. Nothing was done yet again.

Maubrey’s family stated in court papers that they have not been the same since her untimely departure.

Mom Gladys said she suffered severe emotional harm as she was close to her daughter. She said she has developed pains in her hands and hips, headaches, insomnia and suffers from flashbacks of the incident.

Dad Meshack said he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as he remembers seeing Maubrey’s body lying in the back of the principal’s vehicle.

The Mahudus now want the court to declare that the defendants breached their constitutional right in their handling of the electrical problems at the school.

For intentional infringement of constitutional rights the family is claiming R2m. For emotional shock, trauma and grief they are claiming R1.25m. For future medical and academic expenses they want more than R884,000. For loss of earnings they want R1.44m. For loss of support they want R1.5m. All this must be paid with interest.

The family also cited an independent investigation which was commissioned by the department which found:

• the school leadership and department knew about the electrical problems in mobile classrooms and should have foreseen that harm would occur;

• the school leadership and department had a legal duty to guard against accidents and injuries; and

• the school leadership and department breached their legal duty by permitting learning and teaching to take place in the mobile classroom.

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Motshekga was wrongly cited in this matter. “In terms of section 60(1) read with section 60(3) of the South African Schools Act, the MEC for education must be cited,” he said.

Lesufi's spokesperson Steve Mabona had not responded by the time of going to print.

Section 27 research and advocacy officer Julia Chaskalson said four years into the incident the Gauteng department of education “has not confirmed that they have addressed the unsafe infrastructure at the school. Learners at the school therefore remain at risk of serious injury or death”.

