Sisters follow mom's path to mobile classrooms

Plans afoot to replace 'shack' classrooms – Mabona

The mother of two children who go to Tholimfundo Primary School in Protea Glen, Soweto, has detailed the pain of seeing her offspring learn in cramped mobile classrooms – just as she did as a child.



Kwanele Mhlambi, 25, was a pupil at the school from 2003 to 2009. She attended the school just three years after it was built. It had 13 classrooms. ..