Limpopo villagers upset as their kids attend lessons under trees

Chairperson of the school governing body Charles Cholo has accused the provincial education department of deliberately ignoring their predicament

It has been a challenging first two days of school for some pupils who found themselves studying under trees after a mobile classroom was blown away by storm last month.



The grade 2 pupils at a dilapidated Dibeng Primary School at Dibeng village in Ga-Matlala, Limpopo, gathered under one of the trees where learning continued under a rain-threatening weather...