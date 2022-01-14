Limpopo villagers upset as their kids attend lessons under trees
Chairperson of the school governing body Charles Cholo has accused the provincial education department of deliberately ignoring their predicament
It has been a challenging first two days of school for some pupils who found themselves studying under trees after a mobile classroom was blown away by storm last month.
The grade 2 pupils at a dilapidated Dibeng Primary School at Dibeng village in Ga-Matlala, Limpopo, gathered under one of the trees where learning continued under a rain-threatening weather...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.