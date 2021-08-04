Parents strip dilapidated school, build shacks

Tired of empty promises that a new school would be built for them, parents at a Limpopo school demolished an old and hazardous structure and built shacks which are now being used as classrooms.



The parents of more than 400 pupils at Dibeng Primary School in Dibeng village in Ga-Matlala, outside Polokwane, demolished a block of six classrooms and took the building material such as zinc, window panes and planks to erect shacks in order for teaching and learning to continue...