Soweto school still unfinished 20 years since start of construction

On Monday, parents marched to the district offices in Pimville to demand new classes and improved basic infrastructure

While the Gauteng department of education struggles to finish a school it began building 20 years ago, more than 500 pupils from Tholimfundo Primary School in Soweto have been risking their lives learning from inhumane prefab mobile classrooms.



“Our constitutional rights to teach in a safe environment are being violated, so are the rights of the children,” said a teacher from the school in Protea Glen this week, summarising years of working in difficult conditions...