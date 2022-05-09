×

South Africa

Crowd gathers as suspects in killing of Hillary Gardee due to appear in court

09 May 2022 - 10:19
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
EFF members outside the Nelspruit magistrates court on Monday where three men are set to appear on the murder of Hillary Gardee.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Supporters of the EFF and ANC together with members of the community have come out in their numbers as three men accused of kidnapping and killing Hillary Gardee are expected to make their first appearance in court.

Police on Monday cordoned off Bester Street between the Nelspruit magistrate's court and police station in Mpumalanga with barbed wire.

A crowd of about 500 people had gathered. Wearing party colours, the separate groups chanted "Senzeni Na" (What have we done) and "Justice for Hillary".

They also held placards calling for no bail for the accused aged between 39 and 52.

The suspects have been charged with murder following the killing of Hillary, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

The 28-year-old's body was found by timber farm workers on Tuesday along the road just outside Mbombela.

She had gone missing on Friday last week after her abduction outside a shopping plaza while she was with her three-year-old adopted daughter.

Her alleged killers later dropped off the child close to where Gardee lived in KaMagugu. 

One of the accused was arrested on Friday in Schoemansdal, outside Malalane, while the other two were arrested in Mbombela on Sunday. 

The Gardee family filled the courtroom as they waited for the matter to be heard.

EFF leaders, including secretary-general Marshal Dlamini and Mpumalanga leader Collen Sedibe, were also present.

The court is currently dealing with other cases.

