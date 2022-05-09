'Hillary’s passing has proven we are able to band together in times of tragedy'

The Nelspruit magistrate’s court is expected to be packed today as three suspects arrested for the abduction and murder of Hillary Gardee appear in court.

SA will get to see the men accused of the horrific murder that sent shockwaves throughout the country last week. Hillary was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee. EEF leader Julius Malema said his party members would be at the court to encourage the state to reject bail for the suspects.

Among the suspects are an Eswatini-born civil servant-cum-politician and the adopted son of an prominent politician. The two, who are aged 43 and 52, were nabbed in Mbombela on Saturday, police said. The first suspect was arrest in Schoemansdal, a rural settlement south of Malalane.

“We can confirm that we have arrested three suspects on the murder case surrounding the death of Hillary Gardee. The first suspect was arrested on Friday at Schoemansdal in Nkomazi while the other two were arrested in Mbombela. All the suspects are charged with the murder of Hillary Gardee and are expecting to add other charges. They are going to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Monday,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli yesterday.

According to deputy minister of basic education Reginah Mhaule, Hillary was stabbed in her breasts and forehead and also also tortured by her killers. She also had a boot print on her back.

The 28-year-old IT graduate was found murdered on Tuesday last week, four days after she disappeared. Her body was found in a field outside Mbombela.