Let’s pick up Hillary’s spear, EFF leader tells Gardee mourners

“She was a warrior. She was a fierce woman. She wouldn't want us to sit here and be sad. Let's pick up Hillary's spear and carry on.”

These were the words of EFF chairperson Veronica Mente as she directed the funeral programme of Hillary Gardee on Saturday.

“We need to be strong and stay positive that we will win this fight against gender-based violence,” she told mourners who were saying farewell to the slain 28-year-old daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.