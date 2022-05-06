×

South Africa

Hillary was a respectful child, says aunt as family breaks silence

The family spoke out for the first time on Thursday

06 May 2022 - 07:06
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The family of the late Hillary Gardee, who was found dead this week, said they were relieved when she did not turn wayward when her mother died three years ago.

Hillary, 28, who was the daughter of former secretary-general of the EFF Godrich Gardee, had been raising a three-year-old girl her late mother had adopted when she was found dead in the bush outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, this week, the family revealed on Thursday...

