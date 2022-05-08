'Hillary’s passing has proven we are able to band together in times of tragedy': Gardee family

The family of murder victim Hillary Gardee said on Sunday they will allow the legal system to conduct its work as Hillary, the family and the people of SA will not know peace until justice is served.

They expressed their gratitude for the support after the passing of Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

The 28-year-old IT graduate was found murdered on Tuesday, four days after she disappeared.

Her body was found in a field outside Mbombela.

One suspect was arrested on Friday in Schoemansdal near Mbombela, with two more arrests on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, Mpumalanga police confirmed.

“We hope this matter will be resolved speedily, without unnecessary postponements and prolonged deliberations to show perpetrators of gender-based violence that our judicial system is harsh and firm on this type of crime,” the family said in a statement.

They said their grief was eased by the outpouring of love from the people.

“Both prominent and ordinary and the amount of comfort we have received from the care and compassion is immeasurable. We wish to thank the people of Mpumalanga, SA and the continent for participating in the search and rescue efforts both on the ground and on social media. It is our collective wish that we could respond to all the messages of support and condolences on all media platforms, however during this period of mourning, this has not been possible.